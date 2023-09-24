Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.13 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Gentex worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

