Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

