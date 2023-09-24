Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,750 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.36% of Encompass Health worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after acquiring an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,770,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,886,000 after acquiring an additional 627,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

