Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $26.95 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,289 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.4 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

