Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,109,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.