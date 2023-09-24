Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,803.12.

AZO stock opened at $2,570.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,504.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,511.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

