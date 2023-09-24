Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 179,221 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BP by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $38.44 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

