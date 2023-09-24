Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 233,637 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,637 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of APA worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in APA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.