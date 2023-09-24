Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,672 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,672 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of SouthState worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SouthState by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

