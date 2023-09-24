Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 31,176 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,176 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,604,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.14 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.



