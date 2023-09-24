Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.27% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.