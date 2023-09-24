Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 612,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RRC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.