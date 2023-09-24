Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $936.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $914.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

