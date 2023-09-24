Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 279 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

