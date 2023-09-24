Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,045 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

