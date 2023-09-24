Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 453,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.