Wedmont Private Capital Buys 16,570 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,647. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

