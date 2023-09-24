Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,078 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

