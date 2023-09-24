Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,520 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.