Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.29 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,955. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

