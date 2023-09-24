Wedmont Private Capital Has $6.53 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. 227,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

