Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

SBUX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,441. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.