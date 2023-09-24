Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

