Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

