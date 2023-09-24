Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.81. 3,699,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.36 and its 200-day moving average is $386.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

