Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 607,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

