Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE ADC opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.91%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,336,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

