Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,783,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,243,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

