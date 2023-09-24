West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.25. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 155,000 shares traded.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.96.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

