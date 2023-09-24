Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Financial Analysis

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. SLR Investment pays out 150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 4 0 0 1.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund.

30.2% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 27.57% 8.81% 3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund -$562,696.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.74 $18.34 million $1.09 14.14

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as the Salomon Brothers Municipal Partners Fund. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. was formed on January 29, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

