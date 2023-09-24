Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.