Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 7,315 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. 528,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,873. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

