Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
NSC stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.50. 1,059,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $194.05 and a 1 year high of $261.71.
Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
