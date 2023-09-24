Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $899.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $824.84. The stock had a trading volume of 464,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $795.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

