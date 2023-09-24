Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 4,082 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRX stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $146.45. 290,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,637. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

