Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,371. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.85 and its 200 day moving average is $245.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

