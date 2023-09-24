Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 1,473,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,176. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.