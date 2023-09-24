Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

