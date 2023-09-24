Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 400 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. 580,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

