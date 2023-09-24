Westhampton Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $619.11. 1,274,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.63 and its 200-day moving average is $596.27. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

