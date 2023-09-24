Westhampton Capital LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,148. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.59. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

