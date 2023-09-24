Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $293.60

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.60 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.84). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.84), with a volume of 3,151 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.32.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

