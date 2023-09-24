Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.45

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $23.46. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 341,377 shares traded.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

