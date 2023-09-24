Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $134.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. Workiva has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

