Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.73

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.73 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 398.57 ($4.94). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($4.99), with a volume of 10,078 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.44) price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of £92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,786.89%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

