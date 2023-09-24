YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. YES WORLD has a market cap of $722,625.87 and approximately $4,901.40 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

