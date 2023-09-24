Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.57 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.