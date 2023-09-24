ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $29.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

