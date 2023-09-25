10,732 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.09. 1,136,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,602. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

