12,300 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,305 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,367,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,080. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,774. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.